Covid vaccine recipients cross one lakh in Pune region

The number of vaccine beneficiaries crossed one lakh on Thursday in Pune region (that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts). A total of 89,816 healthcare workers and 11,436 frontline workers have been vaccinated against SARS-CoV 2 ever since the ambitious inoculation drive began on January 16.

A total of 1.72 lakh healthcare workers and 1.12 lakh frontline workers have been registered in Pune region. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune region, said 52 percent of the target of vaccinating healthcare workers has been achieved in the region.

Pune district had completed vaccinating 53,962 healthcare workers of 1.13 lakh registered on the CoWin digital platform, while 3,838 frontline workers got the shot of 84,154 registered.

In Satara, 16,256 healthcare workers and 6,366 frontline workers have been vaccinated, while Solapur has inoculated 19,598 healthcare workers and 1,232 frontline workers.

According to Dr Ashish Bharati, Pune Municipal Commission’s medical chief, a total of 23,313 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since January 16. The beneficiaries will get the second dose from Monday onwards. A total of 180 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far, he said. Across 24 vaccination centres in the city, at least eight achieve more than 100 per cent target and these include facilities like Joshi Hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Jehangir Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center, Sahyadri Hospital, Jupiter Hospital and Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Healthcare workers, who have received the first shot of Covishield and Covaxin, will now get their second and final jab from February 15. The second and final dose will now be given to healthcare workers across the state from Monday onwards, Dr DN Patil, state immunisation officer, said.

“We have a mixed bag of beneficiaries at present – those who have received the first dose – will now get the second shot. The remaining healthcare workers and frontline workers, not inoculated so far, are being vaccinated across the state,” Dr Patil said.

This is an ongoing process and so far there is adequate stock of doses with the state with the supply being sent to districts as per the requirement. Till date, a total of six lakh beneficiaries were inoculated across Maharashtra.

Covaxin shots to be given across 23 district hospitals

Till February 10, a total of 5,285 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech across six identified government-run medical colleges and hospitals.

Dr Patil said they will now provide Covaxin doses to 23 more district hospitals and encourage beneficiaries to get the shots.