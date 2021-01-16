PMC chalks out plan of covering city’s population in 4 phases, 92 working days

Persons with commodities will be vaccinated by 1,076 staffers, while those above the age of 50 will have 1,392 staffers administering the vaccine to them. (Representational)

Even as the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive is set to be launched on Saturday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared a detailed plan of covering the entire population of the city under the drive in four phases, in 92 working days, based on the number of beneficiaries in each phase. However, the availability of doses for the vaccination will also determine when the entire population of over 44 lakh persons would be covered in the drive, as per PMC officials.

The first phase, that will cater to administering vaccines only to medical professionals, will begin on January 16. So far, a total of 55,588 such persons have registered for the drive. “The entire medical fraternity in the city will be administered vaccine in eight days, with four days each for receiving dose one and dose two. It will be conducted across a 100 booths with a manpower of 716 staffers,” said a civic official who wished to remain anonymous.

As per guidelines laid down by the Union government, the second phase will include administering the vaccine exclusively to frontline workers. The PMC has registered 1,21,347 frontline workers in the beneficiaries’ list for the drive. “Frontline workers will be administered the vaccine across 256 booths. It will require 10 days, with five days each for dose one and dose two. A manpower of 1,024 medical staffers will be involved in the second phase,” he said.

The third phase will focus on vaccinating people with comorbidities and those over the age of 50. “There are 1,64,000 persons with comorbidities and 9,32,718 persons above the age of 50 in the city. The former will be vaccinated in 12 days, with six days each for dose one and dose two, while the latter will be administered the vaccine in 16 days, with eight days each for dose one and dose done,” the civic official said.



The last phase of the drive will include the general public — 31,87,467 persons — and will require 46 days, with 23 days each for administering dose one and dose two. The last phase will make for the largest phase of the vaccination drive, with 4,180 medical staffers deployed at 1,045 booths for this purpose.

“The programme for the various phases will be given by the Union government. Thus, the dates for the phases have not been fixed yet. The availability of vaccine doses will also decide the time required to complete the drive and cover the entire population of the city, at 44,61,120 persons,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The mayor further appealed local residents to not crowd at vaccination centers, as the drive is only meant for selected beneficiaries. “People must not crowd at the vaccination centers, with the hope of getting a dose. The entire drive is as per the directions of the Union government; no one can demand the doses as per their will,” Mohol said.

