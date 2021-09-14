Covid-19: Eight months on, 39% Pimpri-Chinchwad residents still unvaccinated

Eight months after the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive, 39 per cent or around 8 lakh citizens above 18 years of age are yet to get at least one dose.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has a population of 25 to 27 lakh people. It has set a target of vaccinating 19.50 lakh eligible citizens. Of the total population, around 5.77 lakh are children under the age of 18 years.

According to the figures released by the PCMC medical department, till September 12, 11,84,511 people have got at least one dose and among them, 4,61,859 are fully vaccinated. The administration has so far given away 16,46,370 doses of Covishied and Covaxin vaccines.

According to PCMC medical officer Dr Varsha Dange, in the age group of 18-45, 7,02,253 people have got at least one dose and 1,17,538 are fully vaccinated. In the age group of 45-59, 2,50,416 have got at least one dose and 1,65,301 are fully vaccinated. Among citizens above 60, 1,52,215 have got at least one dose and 1,15,580 are fully vaccinated.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane on Tuesday said PCMC’s vaccination drive is progressing on the right track. “Our vaccination is on the right track. Though 37 per cent (39 per cent) of the citizens remain unvaccinated, in the next few days they will also be covered as we will be speeding up the vaccination drive,” he said.

Dhakane said they are trying to procure additional two lakh doses from private agencies through CSR funds. “As of now, we have around 11.50 lakh citizens who have received first doses. If we get additional two lakh doses our vaccination will go near the 14-lakh mark. We have a target of vaccinating 19 lakh citizens,” he said.

The major reason for the lag in vaccination is the shortage of vaccines, said Dhakane. “Whatever doses we are getting are used up on the same day. Sometimes we get 15,000 doses and some days, we get more than 20,000. For two or three days, we don’t even get any doses. The state government gets vaccines from the central government. If the state doesn’t get an adequate supply, it can’t provide us vaccines,” he said.

“Also, over 4,400 citizens have tested positive for Covid so far. Those who have tested positive can get vaccinated only after 84 days. Then some citizens are out of the city,” he added.

Dhakane said PCMC has the manpower and machinery required to ramp up vaccination. “If we get more doses, we are in a position to provide them to people as we have put in place adequate manpower and machinery. It all depends on the availability of the doses,” he said.

Senior assistant medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane said, “we are also planning to open vaccination centres in residential societies. But for that, we need more supplies. Once we get them from the state government, we will decide on opening vaccination centres in residential societies.”