Pune Covid vaccination for registered healthcare workers to end on Feb 24

Unable to achieve its daily target of vaccination due to poor turnout of healthcare and frontline workers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is gearing up to extend the drive to citizens in other categories, said Monday healthcare workers should get inoculated within two days as the drive would be closed to them from February 24.

The PMC had begun the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at eight centres, as per the direction of the Union government. The number of such centres has now been increased to 29 across the city.

It had planned to complete the vaccination of 55,588 healthcare workers in the city in eight days — four days each for administering first and second doses after a gap of three weeks.

However, the civic administration struggled to get all healthcare workers vaccinated in a scheduled number of days and could administer the first dose only to 31,690 healthcare workers in 26 days, and the second dose to 1,455 healthcare workers in seven days from start.

Similarly, the drive to vaccinate frontline workers had not picked up with only 4,920 of the 1,21,347 registered beneficiaries turning up in 13 working days. The PMC had set a target of 10 days — five days for the first and second doses each — for completing the vaccination of frontline workers.

The PMC has now appealed to the healthcare workers to verify whether they have been registered for vaccination on the CoWIN portal and contact the civic body’s vaccination call centre on 020-25502110 in case of queries.

“The healthcare workers who are already registered for vaccination on the CoWIN portal but are yet to get vaccinated should get inoculated by February 24. The service of free vaccination to healthcare workers would come to end,” said a civic officer, adding the vaccine is administered from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 5 pm.

On Monday, the PMC could achieve 72 per cent of its target by administering doses to 2,095 of the targeted 2,900 beneficiaries. Of them, 534 healthcare workers got the first dose, 529 healthcare workers second dose, and 1,032 frontline workers the first dose.