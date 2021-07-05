Covid vaccination for 18-plus category picks up in Pune city; PMC to scale up drive in rural areas

Covid-19 vaccination in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has picked up since June 1 with as many as 7,95,136 jabs administered in its jurisdiction since June 1. This is 43 per cent of the total 18,67,652 doses administered since the start of inoculation drive in the city.

About two-third of the doses administered in this period are those in the 18-44 age bracket. The Centre opened vaccines for all adults from May 1.

On July 3, the PMC registered the largest inoculation of 54,136 in a single day since the launch of India’s inoculation drive in January. Though the PMC is struggling to keep its tempo high on vaccinations due to inadequate supply, paid jabs at private hospitals are adding up the numbers.

“The vaccination in private hospitals for paid doses was good but later on slowed down a bit after the government declared free vaccination for all above 18 years of age,” said a civic officer.

According to PMC Assistant Medical Officer and incharge of vaccination drive Vaishali Jadhav, “The PMC has been able to give a push to vaccination in the city. The maximum number of doses administered in a day was 54,136 on July 3. It included vaccination done in both private and government centers.”

In the 18-44 years category, a total of 5,31,242 individuals have been vaccinated since June 1.

To further scale up vaccination, especially in rural areas, PMC is planning to set up temporary vaccination centres in slum areas. This will also be aimed to tackle vaccine hesitancy and provide greater access in these areas.

The civic administration has set a target of inoculating 4,66,313 slum dwellers above the age of 18 years in 390 slums across the city. The civic slums department has been entrusted with the responsibility to identify the eligible residents while collecting their names, Aadhar number and mobile phones.

