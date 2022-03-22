Covid-19 vaccination drives supported by Bajaj group administer over one million doses

The Covid-19 mega vaccination drives supported by the Bajaj group of companies in association with municipal and district authorities have administered over one million doses of the vaccine to beneficiaries in Pune and Aurangabad districts.

A total of 10 lakh vaccine doses were provided to the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Zilla Parishad and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

The mega inoculation drives, which started in August 2021, were carried out across 600 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs), with over 5,000 frontline and healthcare workers deployed on the ground to support the initiative.

The Bajaj group of companies in association with the local authorities also conducted a mass awareness and engagement programme to encourage the eligible population of the rural and slum areas to take the vaccine.

Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, in a statement issued Tuesday said, “The pandemic has been a once in a century event that pushed the world into a spiral of unforeseen health crises. But the way the Indian Government stepped up its efforts in running the world’s largest vaccination program and being the fastest one to reach the 100-million mark of inoculations has been inspiring and noteworthy.

“The Bajaj Group supported mega vaccination drives were a big step towards realising the immunization vision of the Government. We salute the constant hard work, commitment and dedication of the frontline workers and local government bodies in Pune and Aurangabad, without whom this 1 million plus inoculation milestone wouldn’t have been possible.”

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “This is truly commendable and testifies the exemplary CSR efforts of the Bajaj companies… From the very start of the pandemic, the Bajaj Group of companies stood strong with the communities, government and local authorities to extend the desired help and relief support to those who needed the most and we congratulate them on this achievement. It’s important that we all stay united in our goal of building a safer and protected community against Covid-19.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Bajaj group of companies has contributed Rs 170 crore to support the nationwide fight against Covid-19. The amount was utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capabilities and resources, including the installation of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen to rural and urban hospitals along with equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating Covid-19 patients, during the first and second waves of the pandemic.