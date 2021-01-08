Covid vaccination drive: PMC to conduct dry run today

Gearing up for the execution of the much awaited Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to conduct a dry run at the civic-run Rajiv Gandhi Hospital on Friday.

“Special provisions have been made to conduct the dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination drive that will be taken up in the city as per the government’s directions. All preparations have been completed for the dry run,” said Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer at the PMC.

The dry run will be conducted between 9 am and 1 pm on Friday. “The PMC has identified 30 volunteers for the dry run. They have been selected from those who have registered for the vaccination,” Jadhav said, while adding that actual vaccines will not be administered in the dry run.

Three adjoining rooms in the hospital have been set aside for the dry run, she further said. “There will be a waiting room for those who will be given vaccination; the second room will be the actual vaccination room and the third room will be an observation room,” Jadhav added.

Entry to and exit from all three rooms will be marked separately so as to ensure social distancing. Further, all volunteers will be seated at a minimum distance of 6 feet and the room will be sanitised at frequent intervals.

“There will be an oxygen cylinder and other necessary medical facilities available in the observation room. Every volunteer will be kept under observation for 30 minutes for their health to be monitored by the deputed medical staff,” she said.

Deputed administration staffers will first verify the identity of the concerned beneficiary and after the delivery of the vaccine, the beneficiary will be registered in the records of a mobile application that has been specially designed for the vaccination drive.