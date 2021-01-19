Covid vaccination drive begins at Pune’s National Defence Academy

The drive will subsequently address people from the defence establishments in Khadakwasla and adjacent Girinagar area, including 2,000-odd cadets of the NDA. (File Photo)

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and its affiliate Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, rolled out a Covid-19 vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers Monday. The drive will subsequently address people from the defence establishments in Khadakwasla and adjacent Girinagar area, including 2,000-odd cadets of the NDA.

A press statement from the NDA, issued through Defence PRO, Pune, said, “Armed forces have always been at the forefront of combating the enemy, be it rogue forces or microbes. In keeping with this tradition, National Defence Academy – the cradle of military leadership and its affiliated healthcare institution Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, commenced vaccination drive on January 18 for close to 205 Priority-I subjects which included healthcare and frontline workers. The event was flagged off by NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry in a solemn manner, remembering sacrifices made by healthcare and frontline workers while combating the scourge of this pandemic.”

Speaking at the event, Lt Gen Asit Mistry applauded the contribution of Trishakti Healers – The Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, in helping the academy contain the Covid-19 disease and continue with the training of cadets, the press statement said. The vaccine is “safe and efficacious”, the statement quoted Lt Gen Mistry as saying.

