Expediting Covid-19 vaccination in children, Maharashtra plans innovative close-to-home inoculation sessions

In order to expedite Covid-19 vaccination especially in the below-18 age group, Maharashtra’s health department is planning innovative methods that include locality and near-to-home based sessions. At least 55 per cent of the beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group have got the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine while 18 per cent are fully vaccinated. The total beneficiaries in this age group is around 39 lakh.

Till May 2 this year, a state health department report indicated district wise performance showing Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar topping the charts with more than 80 per cent beneficiaries in this age group getting the first shot of the Covid 19 vaccine. Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur are among 17 districts which have reported figures lower than the state average. Mumbai that has a target population of 3.9 lakh in the age group 12-14 has been able to administer the first dose to 25 percent of the beneficiaries while five per cent have got both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine according to state health department data.

In Pune, there are 3.5 lakh beneficiaries in this age group with 17 per cent fully vaccinated with both doses. Nagpur has been able to administer both doses to 7 per cent of the 1.6 lakh total beneficiaries in this age group. Nashik however has administered the first dose to more than 83 per cent of the 2.21 lakh beneficiaries in this age group. Almost 32 per cent are fully vaccinated in Nashik.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said that efforts were made across districts to immunise children. However with vacations beginning, the effort will now be to encourage near-to-home vaccination sessions. Vaccination in the 12-18 age group has been free of cost at government-run immunisation centres. In the 15-18 age group the state has a target beneficiary population of 60.63 lakh . At least 64 per cent have got the first dose of Covid 19-vaccine and 44 per cent of the beneficiaries in this age group have got both doses. In this age group, there are at least 17 districts including Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur who have reported rates that are lower than the state average.

Mumbai, Pune top among 13 districts with maximum vaccination coverage in 18 + age group

Till May 2 , the state has fully vaccinated 75 per cent of the 9.1 crore estimated beneficiaries who are above 18 years. Around 92.21 per cent have got the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine. Mumbai has reported cent per cent full vaccination of the estimated 92.36 lakh beneficiaries while Pune has fully vaccinated 92 per cent of 83.42 lakh beneficiaries in the 18+ age group.Satara, Sangli, Nagpur , Kolhapur are among other districts which have reportedover 75 percent full vaccinated in this age group.

Hesitancy among parents, concerns about side effects :survey shows 41 per cent parents unwilling to give vaccine

While the COVID-19 vaccination drive to include 6.5 crore children in the 12 to 14 age group across the country commenced on March 16 this year, the inoculation for adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years had started on Jan 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with the state chief ministers on April 27 and said that vaccinating all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes needed to be conducted in schools. However, COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory. The Supreme Court of India also recently stated that no individual should be forced to get a COVID vaccine shot and directed the government to make public the data on COVID immunisation adverse events.

Given that the COVID vaccine is now available for children between the ages of 6-12, a survey by LocalCircles , a community social media platform sought to know if parents would be willing to get the vaccine administered to their children in this age group.The survey received feedback from 18,500 parents residing in 345 districts of India. 62% of the participants were men while 38% were women, Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles said, “41 percent of parents of children between 6-12 age group are currently unwilling to give COVID vaccine to their children immediately. This question in the survey received 9,656 responses,” Taparia said. This hesitancy is primarily due to concerns around side effects, very low probabilities of severe disease in children from currently circulating variants and whether the currently administered vaccines provide protection from Omicron and its sub variants, Taparia added.