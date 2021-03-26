Plan to increase vaccination centres to 600, need more allocation of vaccines from Centre: Ajit Pawar

Considering the fast rate at which Covid-19 is spreading in the district, the administration is planning to increase the number of vaccination centres to about 600 from 316.

So far, about 4.5 lakh beneficiaries in the district have received the jab (either one or both doses) at the operational centres. The district has a population of close to 90 lakh and, hence, the administration is worried about the slow pace of the vaccination.

The issue was discussed in detail at the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. After administration officials pointed out that the only impediment in expanding the vaccination programme in the district was the controlled allocation of vaccines from the Centre, Pawar spoke to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and requested him to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

“We have planned to increase vaccination centres to 600. But for this to happen we will require an additional allocation of vaccines from the Centre. It’s imperative that the most affected areas get the most number of vaccines,” Pawar told the media after the meeting.

“I have spoken to Shri Prakash Javadekar about this and he has promised to raise it with the authorities concerned. If we get the additional vaccines, the new centres will become operational from the first week of April,” said Pawar.

He welcomed the Centre’s move to allow vaccination for everyone above the age of 45. Earlier, only those aged, who had co-morbidities, could receive the vaccine.

“Our aim is to vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 in Pune district. In the next meeting with the Prime Minister, the chief minister will request to further reduce the age for vaccination,” said Pawar.