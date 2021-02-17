Covid vaccination: 31 per cent turn up for first dose in Pune dist today

A total of 417 healthcare workers got the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine across the district of which 87 healthcare workers were Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 231 from Pune rural and 99 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas. (Representational Image)

Response for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from healthcare and frontline workers remained poor with just 31 per cent of the targeted 8,500 beneficiaries taking the jab in Pune district on Tuesday. A low response for the second dose of the vaccine was also recorded on the second day of the drive.

Across Pune district, of the estimated 8,500 vaccine beneficiaries, a mere 2,689 took the shot of whom 1,425 were healthcare workers and 1,264 frontline workers.

There are 77 inoculation centres across the district of which 28 are in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas, eight in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas and 41 others in Pune Rural areas, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, the Deputy Director of Health, Pune circle (which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts) said.

The district hospital at Aundh, meanwhile, achieved 100 per cent target of vaccinating more than 100 beneficiaries – of the 114 who got the Covaxin shots, only two were healthcare workers, and others frontline workers. Rural Hospital at Alandi also achieved the target of vaccinating more than 100 beneficiaries.

In Pune rural, of the 4,100 vaccine beneficiaries only 1,244, including 723 frontline workers, were administered the vaccine shots. The response in PMC areas was also dismal with only 931 beneficiaries of the total 2,800 getting the shot. In PCMC areas, of the total 1,600 beneficiaries, only 514 were administered the shot.

Meanwhile, a total of 417 healthcare workers got the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine across the district of which 87 healthcare workers were Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 231 from Pune rural and 99 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas.

Dr Ashish Bharati, the PMC medical chief, said “session sites were increased and hence at some places the target of 100 vaccine beneficiaries will take time to be achieved”.

We are hopeful that in the coming days the pace of vaccination will pick up. For the second dose, too, there are people who would prefer to wait for four to six weeks before taking the final vaccine shot,” Dr Bharati told The Indian Express.

PMC health officials admitted there were several hospitals where the session sites for vaccinations were taking a while to be operational for the second dose of the vaccine.

