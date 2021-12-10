Pune organisations call for support to Covid widows struggling with ‘inflated’ medical bills, debt

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the Corona Ekal Mahila Punarvasan Samiti and Jan Arogya Abhiyan have announced support to 462 Covid-19 widows and families, who are awaiting news from the Maharashtra government on their complaints of overcharging during Covid-19 treatment.

Timely action on these complaints will be a boost for their human rights, the organisations said, adding that the complainants were struggling with losses, high hospital bills and debt.

During a meeting held by the state health minister with officials from the department and civil society networks on October 12, it was decided that complaints of overcharging during Covid treatment could be submitted to the department, and within one month, audits would be conducted followed by recovery of excess charges in deserving cases.

In the last two months, 462 cases of overcharging from 24 districts across Maharashtra were submitted for action. Of these, in 300 cases, one month or more has passed since submission of the complaint but the audit process is yet to be completed.

The maximum number of complaints were submitted from 10 districts — Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli and Buldhana. The most complaints were related to private hospitals from Nashik (98 complaints) and Pune (84 complaints).

The organisations said it was important the audit process be completed as soon as possible to ensure the families do not face unjustified pressures.