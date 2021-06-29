Covid third wave: PMC to commission seven oxygen plants in Pune civic hospitals

The PMC has also set up eight plants with a cumulative capacity of 52 tons to store oxygen at six civic hospitals.

Preparing for a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to commission seven oxygen generation plants in civic hospitals by mid-July. These will cater to the demand of medical oxygen for patients undergoing treatment due to the virus.

“The PMC has planned 15 oxygen generating plants in civic hospitals. Four of the plants have already been commissioned while seven more will be commissioned by mid-July,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

She said that three oxygen generation plants are in the process of getting the necessary financial sanction. “The total of 15 oxygen generation plants would cater to 1,274 oxygen beds and 214 ICU beds in civic hospitals,” Agarwal said. PMC is preparing itself for ensuring sufficient availability of medical oxygen for treatment of patients in civic hospitals, she added.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the PMC has kept a total of 2,300 oxygen beds, including that in Jumbo Hospital in Shivajinagar, for tackling the third wave patients. “The oxygen generating plant in civic hospitals would help in generating 20-25 ton of oxygen every day,” he said.

The civic administration had relaxed the lockdown restrictions in the city on June 21 after it witnessed a continuous downward trend in newly infected patients. The active cases have reduced drastically with the daily positivity rate around 5 per cent.

However, after the state government alert on Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2, the PMC again tightened the lockdown rules from June 28 by imposing curfew after 5 pm and reintroducing the restrictions in public movement after 4 pm. No activity other than the emergency services and e-commerce services is allowed after 4 pm in the city.

