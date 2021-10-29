Testing was scaled up in record time, vaccine deployed in 10 months: ICMR DG

From country-wide scaling up of laboratories, exporting diagnostic kits, conducting four rounds of nation-wide serosurveys to the indigenous vaccine development with Covaxin proving its efficacy against several variants of SARS-CoV2 virus, India has shown that it is not just a vaccine manufacturing superpower but also a developer of vaccines, Dr Balram Bhargava, director of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said during the launch of his book

Going Viral-Inside story of Covaxin on Thursday.

Dr Bhargava made a presentation on the occasion and said that this was the largest and fastest vaccine drive.

“This story is an example for the Global South, where testing was scaled up in record time, the vaccine deployed in 10 months and 100 million doses delivered in record time,” he said.

Over 50 per cent vaccination has been done in rural areas and more than 48 per cent women have been vaccinated in the country.

Over 75 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated with one dose and more than 35 per cent fully vaccinated.