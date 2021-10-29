scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Testing was scaled up in record time, vaccine deployed in 10 months: ICMR DG

Over 50 per cent vaccination has been done in rural areas and more than 48 per cent women have been vaccinated in the country.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 29, 2021 4:53:53 am
“This story is an example for the Global South, where testing was scaled up in record time, the vaccine deployed in 10 months and 100 million doses delivered in record time,” he said.

From country-wide scaling up of laboratories, exporting diagnostic kits, conducting four rounds of nation-wide serosurveys to the indigenous vaccine development with Covaxin proving its efficacy against several variants of SARS-CoV2 virus, India has shown that it is not just a vaccine manufacturing superpower but also a developer of vaccines, Dr Balram Bhargava, director of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said during the launch of his book
Going Viral-Inside story of Covaxin on Thursday.

Dr Bhargava made a presentation on the occasion and said that this was the largest and fastest vaccine drive.

“This story is an example for the Global South, where testing was scaled up in record time, the vaccine deployed in 10 months and 100 million doses delivered in record time,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Over 50 per cent vaccination has been done in rural areas and more than 48 per cent women have been vaccinated in the country.

Click here for more

Over 75 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated with one dose and more than 35 per cent fully vaccinated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement