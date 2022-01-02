Covid should be a manageable disease like common cold, says Dr Shashank Joshi

Dr Shashank Joshi, member, Maharashtra Covid Task Force, has been honoured with the ‘IMA Special Award’ for the year 2020-2021. The award is bestowed on eminent medical professionals by the Indian Medical Association, New Delhi, for distinguished achievement of the highest order during a particular year. Dr Joshi received the award during the 96th All India Medical Conference held in Patna on December 27-28.

“We are in the third wave now and we have to come out of this with responsible behaviour. Our biggest challenge today is that though the cases are mild, most people are asymptomatic. If you look at Mumbai, it has 5,712 cases which are asymptomatic, out of the 6,347, and the number of people who are hospitalised is only 389. So the bed which are occupied is only 9% and there has been only one death,” he said.

“So, basically Covid has to become a manageable disease and we have to get out of this in a better way. We should not get overwhelmed by the third wave. That is our biggest target and for that we need to focus on home-based care than institutional care,” he added.

“We will have to focus on those groups which are vulnerable and go to hospital. And in the transition time, we have to differentiate them from Delta variant because Delta is still around,” he said.

“Therefore, we have to save their lives. So, this year, we want to have zero Covid deaths and zero people in the hospital or ICU and Covid should become like another any other common cold..this is our wish,” Dr Joshi told this newspaper on Sunday.