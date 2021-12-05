Seven new Omicron cases reported from Maharashtra, India’s tally up to 12

The Maharashtra government said on Sunday that seven more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. This took the total number of Omicron cases detected in India up to 12.

The new patients include four adults, who were fully vaccinated, and three minors.

“We traced 13 of the close contacts of the three international passengers. Out of which, three of them have been identified with Omicron,” Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

Among the seven people who have tested positive for Omicron is a 44-year-old woman of Indian origin, who is a resident of Lagos in Nigeria, and her daughters who had come to Pimpri-Chinchwad on November 24. The woman had come to visit her 45-year-old brother and his two daughters, all of whom have also tested positive for the Omicron variant now.

The woman’s daughters are 18 and 12 years old while her brother’s two daughters are 7 and 1.5 years old. All these six people are being treated at Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad now.

All the three infected adults from the family were fully vaccinated—two of them had taken Covishield while one took Covaxin.

The woman from Nigeria has very mild symptoms while her other five family members are asymptomatic. All the patients are in stable condition as of now.

The new variant has also been detected in a 47-year-old man from Pune, a report by the National Chemical Laboratory has stated. The man had visited Finland last month and got tested recently after he had mild fever. He had been fully vaccinated with Covishield.

The total number of cases due to the Omicron variant in Maharashtra has now risen to eight. On Saturday, a 33-year-old who had travelled to India from Cape Town in South Africa had tested positive for Omicron in Mumbai.

The first two cases of Omicron in the country were reported from Bengaluru, of whom one has flown out of the country.