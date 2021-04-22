Covid second wave: PMC decides not to spend money on new infrastructure projects

The PMC's plans to take up new infrastructure projects in the city were badly impacted last year after the outbreak of Covid-19 and the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had put restrictions on taking up new development work. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the city for the second year, the infrastructure work in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to get affected as the municipal chief has directed that no spending would be allowed for new civic works for the moment.

The plans of PMC to take up new infrastructure projects in the city had a bad impact last year after the outbreak of Covid-19 and the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had put restrictions on taking up new development work.

The state government had also directed all the civic bodies to not to take up any new infrastructure projects due to the reducing revenue collection and increasing spending on setting up health facilities to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The civic administration had constituted a finance committee to decide on each proposal of civic works in the city. It was only after the go ahead of the committee that the process for the new works were taken up. However, the municipal commissioner had discontinued the Finance committee at the end of financial year but reconstituted it after the city started witnessing Covid19 surge.

“The municipal commissioner has directed all the civic departments to not take up any new development work but allowed spending of 50 percent of budgetary allocation for the ongoing projects,” said a civic officer.

Each proposal of infrastructure project would have to get the go ahead of the finance committee, he said, adding the head of various civic departments have been warned of action if there is violation of the order.

The civic administration has been asked to only spend money on maintenance and repair of existing civic infrastructure in the city, officer said.

The finance committee takes review of the financial situation of the city body based on the revenue collection and decides strategy on its spending for very important civic work.

At present, the PMC is engaged in scaling up health infrastructure in the city to contain the spread of Covid-19. It has recently decided to spend Rs 350 crore for Covid related work in the city.

The PMC has a budget estimate of 8,370 crore for 2021-22 which includes Rs 4,035 crore as capital expenditure for civic infrastructure projects.