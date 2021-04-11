Covid second wave in Pune: Courts to remain shut for five consecutive days, only remand work allowed

April 11, 2021 1:14:58 pm
All courts in the Pune district as well as across the state of Maharashtra will remain closed on April 12. The decision has been taken by the Bombay high court in a bid to break the chain of transmission of the COVID virus.
Based on the directives of the high court, the District and Sessions Court in Pune has declared April 12 as a holiday “to take precautionary measures and to break the chain of coronavirus.”
Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, former president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Bar Association said with April 12 declared as a holiday, courts will remain shut for five consecutive days. “On Saturdays and Sundays, the courts were shut for the weekend. Though on Monday, there is no public holiday, courts will remain shut to break the chain of corona transmission. And on Tuesday, the courts will have a holiday for Gudi Padwa and on Wednesday, courts will remain shut for Ambedkar Jayanti.”
While declaring April 12 as the holiday, the district judge has however clarified that “the Judicial Officers in Pune judicial district shall attend the urgent matters like remand work, etc. on 12th April 2021, as per usual arrangement made for holidays, for the month of April 2021.”
The order of Principal and District Session judge Neeraj Dhote, added, “All the Judicial Officers may post the matters fixed on 12th April 2021, either on next working day or on appropriate dates, after considering the nature and urgency in the matters and daily board be updated in CIS accordingly. All the Judicial Officers in Pune Judicial District to bring this Office Circular to the notice of all the staff members working under their control and the Bar Association of their respective stations. The Coordinator, Computer Section, District Court, Pune, to upload this Circular on the official website of District Court, Pune.”
Meanwhile, based on a Bombay high court circular on April 6, the District and Sessions Court, Pune, has also issued guidelines for the functioning of the subordinate courts in Pune on working days.
- The courts shall function in two shifts and take up remand and urgent matters physically. The judicial working hours will be of two hours in each shift, (i.e. from 11.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m. and from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.) with the presence of 50% of the staff every day, till further orders, and the office working hours shall be half an hour before and after the judicial working hou
- The court may take up other matters, for example, fixed for recording of evidence and hearing of arguments .via virtual platform.
- The courts may take up matters either brought or scheduled for compromise/ compounding.
- All courts in Pune Judicial District shall continue up only remand and urgent matters, as being taken up on holidays.
- All Courts shall remain closed on every Saturday
- The Judicial Officers may not pass any adverse order owing to the absence of the advocates, parties, witnesses or accused persons.
- The Principal Judicial Officer of the respective station to issue necessary directions to the canteens, if any, functioning within the court premises.
- Only take away orders and parcels services are allowed in
- All the safety/precautionary measures envisaged vide SOP dated 27.11.2020 under reference No. (iv), shall apply mutatis mutandis.
- All the respective establishments to nominate responsible staff members to oversee the safety norms of COVID-19 and for carrying inspection on daily basis, in their respective Court premises.
