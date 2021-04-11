Covid second wave in Pune: Courts to remain shut for five consecutive days, only remand work allowed

All courts in the Pune district as well as across the state of Maharashtra will remain closed on April 12. The decision has been taken by the Bombay high court in a bid to break the chain of transmission of the COVID virus.

Based on the directives of the high court, the District and Sessions Court in Pune has declared April 12 as a holiday “to take precautionary measures and to break the chain of coronavirus.”

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, former president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Bar Association said with April 12 declared as a holiday, courts will remain shut for five consecutive days. “On Saturdays and Sundays, the courts were shut for the weekend. Though on Monday, there is no public holiday, courts will remain shut to break the chain of corona transmission. And on Tuesday, the courts will have a holiday for Gudi Padwa and on Wednesday, courts will remain shut for Ambedkar Jayanti.”

While declaring April 12 as the holiday, the district judge has however clarified that “the Judicial Officers in Pune judicial district shall attend the urgent matters like remand work, etc. on 12th April 2021, as per usual arrangement made for holidays, for the month of April 2021.”

The order of Principal and District Session judge Neeraj Dhote, added, “All the Judicial Officers may post the matters fixed on 12th April 2021, either on next working day or on appropriate dates, after considering the nature and urgency in the matters and daily board be updated in CIS accordingly. All the Judicial Officers in Pune Judicial District to bring this Office Circular to the notice of all the staff members working under their control and the Bar Association of their respective stations. The Coordinator, Computer Section, District Court, Pune, to upload this Circular on the official website of District Court, Pune.”

Meanwhile, based on a Bombay high court circular on April 6, the District and Sessions Court, Pune, has also issued guidelines for the functioning of the subordinate courts in Pune on working days.