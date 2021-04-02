Covid review meeting: Pune district has 1,073 in ICU, 2,974 require oxygen support

There are 61,740 active cases in the Pune district of which 33,689 are from PMC areas, 17813 from PCMC and 10,238 from Pune rural. A total of 1,073 persons have been admitted to intensive care units across various hospitals in the district.

According to a report submitted to Ajit Pawar at Friday’s review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the district, health authorities said that a total of 376 persons are on ventilators. Of these, a total of 249 critical patients are from PMC areas. There are 2,974 persons requiring oxygen support, of which 1,670 are from PMC areas.

According to a state health department report, it is anticipated that by April 12 there would be 41,084 beds for Covid-19 patients, 12,325 beds with oxygen support, 2,465 ICU beds and 1,643 ventilators.

Apart from private hospitals stepping up bed strength, PMC health officials said that another 300 beds would be readied within corporation-run health facilities while 550 in the private sector run hospitals. Another 100 beds will be increased at Sassoon general hospital.

On covid vaccination centres, health officials said that there were 504 Covid vaccination centres in Pune district of which 334 are in Pune rural, 105 in PMC and 65 in PCMC.

Of the 10.86 lakh doses of Covishield in Pune district, a total of 6.69 lakh has been administered whereas of the 1.17 lakh doses of Covaxin, as many as 1.02 lakh doses have been administered.

There are 3.54 lakh vaccine doses available and in the coming week an additional 188 CVC will be set up, Pune district health authorities have said.