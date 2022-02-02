Covid restrictions relaxed in Pune, 10 other districts with high vaccination coverage

The Maharashtra government has relaxed Covid restrictions in 11 districts, including Pune, which have high vaccination coverage. The districts where restrictions have been relaxed have 90 per cent population vaccinated with the first dose and 70 per cent population vaccinated with both doses. These include: Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur.

The list of districts that have been granted more relaxations will be updated every week. Currently, Pune district has the second highest vaccination percentage in the state while Mumbai has the highest. As per the revised order, parks, safaris and tourist spots will open across the state. However, all visitors should be fully vaccinated and the authorities have to impose reasonable restrictions on number of people allowed.

Spas can remain operational with 50 per cent capacity, subject to the same restrictions as beauty parlours and salons. The government has removed restrictions on attendance for funerals.

For the 11 districts, including Pune, there will be additional relaxations. Beaches, gardens, parks, restaurants, theaters and cultural halls will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

“Weddings will be allowed to have guests up to 25 percent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet hall, or 200 guests, whichever is lower,” stated the government order.

The state government has empowered the District Disaster Management Authority to decide on restrictions on movement from 11 pm to 5 am, permitting 25 per cent audience for competitive sports events, and opening of all local tourist sports and weekly bazaars.

For districts with low vaccination rate, further relaxations will be given only after permission of the state Disaster Management Authority. Proposals for seeking such relaxations must have details of conditions that may be prevalent in the districts that has led to sub-optimal status of vaccination and plans to increase vaccination.