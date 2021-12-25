Omicron threat: Covid restrictions back in PMC, Cantonment and Kirkee areas

In order to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) declared immediate implementation of the state government decision on Covid restrictions that prohibits gathering of five or more citizens in public places from 9 pm to 6 am from Saturday night. The civic bodies refrained from introducing stricter restrictions despite the state government empowering the district disaster management authority to take decisions depending on the local situation.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Saturday issued orders to reintroduce Covid restrictions in PMC, Pune Cantonment and Kirkee Cantonment areas. As per the order, there would be a ban on any assembly of more than five persons in groups from 9 pm to 6 am in all public places. A similar order was issued by PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil. The PCMC order is applicable in Dehu Road Cantonment Board area.

The order restricts public celebrations on New Year. The order stated that the Omicron variant of Coronavirus has now emerged as the fastest spreading variant of the same in the past few days across the world. It has become the dominant variant in the United States and in many countries in Europe. The state has already recorded several Omicron cases in the past few days. The state has also started witnessing an upward trend of Covid-19 cases over the past week with more than 1,000 positive cases being registered in the state every day for the first time in the past two months.

The order states that in case of marriages, the attendance should not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces and 250 for open to sky spaces or 25% of the capacity of such spaces, whichever is less.

In case of social, political or religious functions and gatherings, the total number of attendees should not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces and 250 for open to sky spaces. The sports events and competitions should not have spectators exceeding 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

It clarified that restaurants, gymnasiums, spas, cinema halls and theatres will continue to operate at 50% of the capacity as declared by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the state government, while empowering the district disaster management authority to introduce stricter restrictions as per local situation, stated that adequate public notice has to be given to citizens before making stricter restrictions.

On Saturday, the PMC registered 149 newly infected Covid patients while 119 persons were cured of the diseases on the day. There have been no Covid deaths during the day but 74 patients are in critical condition and 57 on Oxygen support. There are a total of 972 active patients in the city.