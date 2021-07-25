Covid preparedness remains a challenge for many households: Survey

However, only 9% of the households had oximeters while a dismal 3% had access to oxygen cylinders. (Representational image/Getty)

A year-and-a-half into the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by Sambodhi Panels, an initiative launched by Sambodhi Research, in July across 10 states gives a new insight into the preparedness of India’s vulnerable sections of society as the country tries to overcome the devastation caused by the second wave of the pandemic and prepares to meet a distinctly possible third wave. The 10 Indian states are Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Gujarat.

Among the 7,116 households surveyed, only around 20% had thermometers and about 50% had over-the-counter drugs available to treat symptoms like fever and headaches.

However, only 9% of the households had oximeters while a dismal 3% had access to oxygen cylinders.

Only 40% of respondents were aware of medical suppliers/shops nearby to access in case they had Covid-19 symptoms. The respondents also showed a lack of understanding on when to hospitalise a Covid-positive patient. While close to all respondents, 95%, were able to associate at least one of the early symptoms to Covid-19, such as fever, dry cough, difficulty in breathing and headaches, only 18% of respondents associated diarrhoea with Covid and a fewer number – 4% and 2% — with conjunctivitis and skin rashes respectively.

Sambodhi is a research organisation offering evidence-driven insights to stakeholders in global development.