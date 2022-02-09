No move yet to expand list of beneficiaries for vaccine precautionary dose: Expert

There are no discussions currently to expand the list of eligible beneficiaries for a third precautionary dose in the country, especially as there has been widespread Omicron infection and an increasing focus on paediatric vaccination. “There has been widespread Omicron infection. Studies are now underway across pharmaceutical companies and academic groups on homologous or heterologous vaccines as third precautionary dose. Results are expected by the month-end and discussions will happen only post that,” Dr N K Arora, who heads the Covid working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) told The Indian Express. “There is no iscussion on expanding the eligibility for a third precautionary dose presently,” he said.

So far the country’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 170.21 crore. Around 76 per cent eligible adults have been fully vaccinated and more than 99 per cent have got at least the first shot of the covid 19 vaccine. From January 10, India started administering the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged 60 and above with co-morbidities. While the third dose – as per the Union health ministry is the same vaccine that people have received for their first and second doses, there is limited data on which vaccine should be used as a third dose.

Study on the mixing of Covishield and Covaxin – two of the main vaccines used in India is underway – at Christian Medical College, Vellore. “The analysis should hopefully be completed by next week and preliminary data will be presented to the Data Safety Monitoring Board,” leading virologist and Professor at CMC, Vellore Gagandeep Kang said.

“We are in too much of a hurry for boosters. I have no problem with the precautionary dose where there can be marginal potential benefits. However, we need to use the time to understand what the best booster doses could be,” Prof Kang said. While the virologist admitted that they had been urging for a booster dose study since the beginning of last year, at Christian Medical College Vellore, they could eventually commence the study in September 2021. “From the rest of the world, it is clear that what was the high risk group before we started vaccination is still the same high risk group after we have started with immunisation – the elderly , with comorbidities and immunocompromised. The risk has reduced due to vaccination but among all the vaccinated this age group continues to be at the highest risk and hence, the precautionary dose has been given to those at highest risk of exposure and severe disease. But is there a reason to vaccinate the rest of the population. There is evidence that a booster dose is needed but we do not have enough data,” Prof Kang said.

According to infectious diseases expert Dr Sanjay Pujari, global data indicates that boosters are needed for preventing severe illness. “A study from the University of Sweded on February 4 this year states their findings have important clinical implications, as they strengthen the evidence-based rationale for administration of a third vaccine dose as a booster, especially to specific high-risk populations,” he said.

With no plans to expand the eligibility for boosters, top sources close to the Union health ministry’s Covid task groups across various states have said that the current thinking is on expanding paediatric vaccination between 12-15 age group. However, market privatisation of vaccines is unlikely.

According to Dr Arora, Zydus Cadila has delivered the first tranche of 1.5 lakh doses of its Zy-CoV-D vaccine. This will be sufficient for 50,000 people, mainly adults. “We will first administer the vaccine to adults and then wait for feedback before taking a decision on the paediatric group,” Dr Arora said.