Covid-19 positivity rate shoots up in Pimpri-Chinchwad from 8% to 40% in a month

In the last one week, the daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad has shot up to over 40 per cent, the highest since coronavirus cases started surfacing in March last year. In February, the positivity rate had reached a low of 6-8 per cent.

However, as Covid-19 cases started rising from the third week of February, the positivity rate started going up. “By mid-March it was hovering around 16-20 per cent. However, since last one week, it has shot up to 43 per cent which is the highest during the corona period in the last one year,” he said.

Currently, 4,000 tests are being conducted daily. “This figure continues to change. On Saturdays and Sundays, there are less number of tests as many private labs are shut. We expect more and more tests will be conducted in the coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health department has finally decided to start the 800-bed jumbo hospital in Nehrunagar area on Monday. PCMC will initially start it with 200 beds and will increase the bed capacity as the number of patient admission increases.

On Friday, however, District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had said that PCMC should straightaway start the jumbo hospital with full-fledged capacity. The jumbo hospital was closed in January after cases started falling from November.

During the three-four months of its operation, it had treated 2,800 patients. The hospital is a joint initiative of PCMC, PMRDA and the district collectorate. It is managed by a private contractor which provides the medical staff. PCMC provides around 800 staff to the hospital.

In another decision, the civic health department has decided to purchase 5,000 Remdesivir injections (100 mg) worth Rs 33 lakh for its hospitals. The injections will be given free to the patients admitted in civic hospitals.