Covid positivity rate low, Pune shows no decline in mortality rate

The number of Covid deaths remained unchanged in the last two months in Pune even as the positivity rate has been low, around three per cent in the last few weeks, which has led the city administration to relax lockdown rules.

On August 16, the city registered six deaths taking the overall toll to 8,853. The city has seen 173 Covid-19 deaths from July 16 till date, which is almost the same number registered from June 16 to July 16.

In fact, there has been a slight increase in the case fatality rate. It rose to 1.81 per cent on August 16 from 1.80 on July 16 and 1.79 on June 16. “The lockdown has been relaxed but the citizens need to take care of themselves. The positivity rate has been low but the mortality rate has not reduced,” said a civic health officer.

In the last month, the city registered 7,375 new cases, less than the 8,359 persons infected between June 16 to July 16. The total number of persons infected in the city so far is 4,90,574 while those recovered is 4,79,687.

Meanwhile, the PMC, while relaxing most of the restrictions except the opening of theatres and classroom teaching for educational institutes, has instructed all the establishments to strictly abide by the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to contain the spread of Covid-19. It has clarified that lockdown restrictions might come into force if there is a significant increase in hospitalisation of patients due to Covid-19.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

All the establishments have been urged to ensure that their staff, as well as visitors, are fully vaccinated. The commercial establishments mainly shops, malls and restaurants have been warned of action if it is found that the staff on duty is not fully vaccinated as there is a relaxation to run them till 10 pm on all days.

There is a complete ban on religious, social and cultural gatherings while marriages have been permitted with a limitation of a maximum of 100 people in closed halls and 200 people in open grounds. The restrictions on saloons, beauty parlours, gyms and indoor sports have been relaxed with permission to operate till 10 pm on certain conditions. The rules to allow entry of citizens from other states have been relaxed with no mandatory RT PCR test for those fully vaccinated, while others will have to produce a report not older than 72 hours and have to follow a 14 day quarantine period.