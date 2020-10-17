Covid positivity rate drops further in PMC, less than half from last month

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and MP Supriya Sule in Pune on Friday. Pawar’s public charitable trust donated ambulances to various talukas and villages. (Photo by Ashish Kale)

The positivity rate of Covid-19 continues to drop in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, as it reached 14.1 per cent this week, which is less than half from a month ago. The improving pandemic situation has also brought the count of active patients down to 6.75 per cent of the total 1,56,144 persons infected with coronavirus.

In the weekly review meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, the PMC administration submitted that the positivity rate between October 9 and 15 has come down to 14.1 per cent with 3,944 new Covid-19 cases being registered from 28,013 tests in the week.

The positivity rate a month ago, between September 11 and 17, was 30.2 per cent when 12,700 out of the total 41,966 tested had reported positive.

However, the overall positivity rate since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 22.56 per cent with 1,56,144 of the 6,92,156 tested turning out to be positive.

There has been a continuous decline in the positivity rate

for the past few weeks. From September 18 to 24, the positivity rate was 28.2 per cent, which came down to 23.9 per cent between September 25 and October 1, and 18.6 per cent from October 2 to 8.

There has been an increase in recovery rate as well, with more patients getting cured than those getting infected. The recovery rate has increased to 90.74 per cent with 1,41,688 patients getting cured of Covid-19.

The mortality rate due to the Covid-19 has also steadily been increasing and was reported at 2.51 per cent on October 15. A total of 3,920 patients have succumbed to the infection. “The active patients are only 10,536 and it is 6.75 per cent of the total infected so far,” PMC report stated.

The doubling rate of positive cases has reached 198 days but the administration is kept on alert after the Union government warned of another wave of infection during winter.

Meanwhile, the state government’s initiative ‘My Family My Responsibility’ has helped the civic administration identify 1,348 new Covid-19 cases from 9,023 referred patients based on the symptoms. A total of 2,006 volunteers have visited 10.04 lakh houses and screened 32.05 lakh residents under the initiative.

The efforts to carry out the audit of hospital bills of patients seeking treatment for Covid-19 in private hospitals has helped save Rs 2.14 crore of taxpayers money. A total of 782 bills with amounts above Rs 1.5 lakh have been checked so far by the team of officials with the amount of 551 bills getting reduced. The total amount of the bill of 782 patients was Rs 12.59 crore and after verification, the amount was brought down to Rs 10.45 crore, which in turn reduced the amount by Rs 2.14 crore.

In the review meeting, Pawar directed the administration to take action against private hospitals for not providing the benefits of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme, through which the government pays Rs 2 lakh of hospitalisation bill for eligible patients. “There are complaints that private hospitals are avoiding the patients avail the benefits of the state government health insurance scheme. Action should be taken against them,” he said.

