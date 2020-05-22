Covid patient recovers via plasma therapy in Pune

Officials of the Indian Council of Medical Research had earlier said that there are no approved therapies for Covid-19, including plasma treatment, and hence it is still in the experimental stage. Officials of the Indian Council of Medical Research had earlier said that there are no approved therapies for Covid-19, including plasma treatment, and hence it is still in the experimental stage.

A 47-year-old woman, who was the first Covid-19 patient to receive plasma therapy at Sassoon General Hospital, has tested negative for the disease.

The woman has multiple co-morbidities including hypertension, hypothyroidism and obesity. According to highly-placed sources, she has tested negative after two rounds of tests but will be kept under observation at the government hospital.

She has been shifted out of the Covid ward but not been discharged yet. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted on Thursday that the plasma therapy conducted on a Covid-19 patient at Sassoon Hospital has been successful.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for Covid-19 patients in which plasma, a blood component, from a recovered Covid-19 patient is transfused to a critically- ill patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from Covid-19 develops antibodies to battle the virus. This therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat another critical patient.

People who have fully recovered from Covid-19 for at least two weeks are encouraged to consider donating plasma.

According to authorities of Sassoon General Hospital, a 51-year-old man, who was the first patient to fully recover from coronavirus disease, donated the blood plasma.

“I have recovered … and fortunately did not have any major symptoms. So, as part of my social responsibility, I decided to donate my blood,” the 51-year-old man told The Indian Express.

He and his wife were the first Covid-19 patients reported in the state. They had been admitted to Naidu Hospital along with their daughter, and had subsequently recovered and been discharged.

The man said he has been informed that his plasma would be used to treat two critically-ill patients.

The plasma was infused in the 47-year-old patient on May 10 and 11 (200 ml each on both days). On May 20, the plasma was infused in another patient.

This is part of the clinical trial approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for convalescent plasma therapy across the country. The DCGI had given the nod for the trial to see if this could be a potential treatment for the infection.

