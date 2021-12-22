Amid Omicron threat, PMC to extend contract of private body that runs Covid hospital in Baner

Amid the Omicron threat, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend by three months the contract of the private body that runs PMC’s dedicated Covid hospital in Baner. It has also decided to extend the contracts of medical staff to avoid shortage of personnel in the civic health department.

The PMC had started the dedicated Covid hospital in Baner last year. It had appointed Dr Bhise Multispeciality Hospital, a private healthcare facility, to operate the civic hospital. The contract with the body had expired on December 8 this year.

“Ever since the Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, there has been fear that it can cause a massive outbreak of infections in India. The state government has asked people to remain alert and exercise caution. At this moment, it would be necessary to keep the dedicated Covid hospital,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. He added that it would be appropriate for the private agency to continue running the affairs of the dedicated civic hospital.

The PMC has also kept intact the infrastructure setup for the jumbo Covid hospital in Shivajinagar. A private agency has been given the responsibility of setting up the civil and electrical infrastructure of the hospital while another body has been appointed for the maintenance of health equipment. The agency also looks after the operational requirements of the hospital, its medical staff and medicinal requirements.

As per the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the PMC has retained the services of the private body till the end of December and is likely to extend its contract further.

Moreover, another dedicated Covid hospital has been built in Baner but it will be opened only when required.

The PMC is presently treating Omicron patients at Naidu Hospital and has prepared other civic hospitals for admission of Covid patients as per requirement.

The PMC health department is short-staffed, with more than 50 per cent of the approved posts lying vacant. After the pandemic began, the civic body had appointed 213 health professionals on a contractual basis last year. It had later extended their contracts.

Now, amid concerns over the Omicron variant and also to handle the vaccination drive, the civic body has decided to extend the tenure of contractual medical staff by three months

Kumar said, “Out of the 213 health staffers appointed, 199 continue to work for the PMC. They include two physicians, one ICU physician, one MBBS-qualified medical officer, 81 BAMS medical officers, 21 BHMS medical officers, 57 staff nurses, 22 laboratory technicians and 14 assistant laboratory technicians. Their contracts are being extended for three more months.”

The tenure of the medical staff appointed in July last year has been extended thrice till now.