Start physical classes, try to discontinue online lectures: Uday Samant tells V-Cs

Even as life is returning to normalcy at a slow pace in almost all sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, it appears students, at least in colleges, will soon be able to return to the classrooms.

State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, who held a review meeting with vice-chancellors of all state universities Wednesday, said he has given instructions to all heads of universities to ensure physical classes are started at the earliest possible and as far as possible, online lectures are discontinued.

“We are going to try and start physical classes for the upcoming academic year. However, that said, any state university has a large jurisdiction of several districts under it and the Covid-19 situation in every district is different. Hence, I have asked vice-chancellors of every university to meet with the district collectors, disaster management authority and local commissioners to chalk out a plan to reopen the colleges, depending on the ground level situation,” he said.

Samant added that if students need to be vaccinated on a large scale for the same, then universities have been advised to go for drives.