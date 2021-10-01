Covid impact: Survey by school association to assess learning gaps

Acknowledging that school closure due to the COVID-19 may have led to serious gaps in learning, a survey is being undertaken on a national level by the National Independent Schools Association to assess learning loss amongst school students of 3rd, 5th and 8th grade during the pandemic.

Stating that the situation arising out of the lockdown and restrictions has led to complete disconnect from education for the vast majority of children or inadequate alternatives like community-based classes or poor alternatives in the form of online education, including mobile phone-based learning, the association has started the survey whose objective is to understand and identify the learning gaps that occurred in this pandemic. Besides the learning gaps, the survey hopes to evaluate the impact on their mental health. From each school, 12 students of grade 3, 5 and 8 are being administered the survey as a sample size.

Rajendra Singh, working president of Independent English School Association, Maharashtra said he has circulated the survey among member schools in Pune and other parts of the state. Diagnostic tests for both the students and teachers have been designed to be administered across urban, semi-urban and rural schools to assess their foundational abilities which is followed by the common questionnaire.

“We are in the process of finalizing data and findings. With this data, we would be able to design a proper bridge course to address the learning gaps and also suggest pedagogy changes needed in the classroom,” he said.

A few months ago, the state education department had also introduced a bridge course in schools for Class 2 to 10, which was taught across state board affiliated schools in Maharashtra at the beginning of the academic session.