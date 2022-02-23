Covid impact: PCMC takes Rs 1,000 crore hit in revenue

THE COVID-19 pandemic has hit Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hard with a Rs 1,000 crore loss in revenue in the past two years.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said that the PCMC budget figure has come down by Rs 600 crore, which reflects the impact of Covid-19. “The pandemic has affected everyone financially. Builders, industries, shopkeepers, traders, citizens everyone has been hit. There were Covid-19 restrictions in place for days during the last two years. As a result, our revenue collection has gone down by Rs 1,000 crore. However, the expenditure continued to remain high,” he said.

Patil was speaking to reporters on Monday on the budget provisions. The budget was presented by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane last week as Patil was on leave.

“I had taken 15 days of leave as there was a marriage in my family. The government had approved my leave, I had not taken leave for two years… According to the rules, the budget had to be presented before February 20 and therefore it was presented in my absence,” he said.

Patil said those development works that were started in the last financial year will be completed in this financial year. “Our focus will be on completing the project started last financial year,” he said.