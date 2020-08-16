Covid hospital inauguration on I-Day postponed in Pune

The oxygen tank was supposed to arrive yesterday (Friday), so we had planned the inauguration on Independence Day, said PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar. (Representational)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which was planning to start a 200-bed Covid hospital in Chinchwad on Independence Day, had to postpone its inauguration. The civic administration said that arrival of the oxygen tank had been delayed, which led to the postponement.

“The oxygen tank was supposed to arrive yesterday (Friday), so we had planned the inauguration on Independence Day. However, the tank failed to arrive on time. We expect it by Sunday. After that we will start the hospital on Monday,” PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said.

As efforts to increase oxygen and ventilator beds, the PCMC had decided to set up the 200-bed hospital in Chinchwad, a 425-bed hospital at Balnagari and a jumbo 800-bed hospital at Nehrunagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd