Covid fightback: Bootstrapped Pune startup’s software is enabling travel SMEs to bounce back

Across the country, a number of travel companies do more than show you around a place. They specialise in storytelling, aiming to turn a journey into a memory that lasts long after the holiday. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, such niche experience-based travel companies were among those who felt the blow the hardest. In December 2020, as the country looked forward to a Covid-free new year, a bootstrapped company from Pune, called Logout.World, launched a B2B software, called Logout.Studio, to enable small and medium experience travel companies to find their feet. Despite the prolonged pandemic and two other waves, operators using Logout.Studio have sold trips worth more than Rs 2 crore so far.

“The moment the lockdown was announced in 2020, a lot of small companies folded up. Many others, who were struggling, said they needed tools to digitise quickly. That’s when we began to think about Logout.Studio,” says Mohit Nagaria, who has launched the software with Pratik Kute and Palash Johari. After testing it with select clients, Logout.Studio has now been fully launched as a SaaS platform. “We are on a mission to equip the travel businesses with the latest technology that is only available to giants,” he adds.

The software is designed for the typical needs of small experience-based travel companies where the founder—usually the main storyteller and USP of the company—is constantly out on the field conducting trips and has no back-end to follow up leads from customers. “Experience companies have a very unique positioning. They do not sell normal travel packages. They have their stories and it is important that they are able to sell directly themselves. Such companies generate 70-80 per cent of leads over Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp,” says Nagaria.

Logout.Studio enables a small travel firm to launch its business in a few minutes by using the plug-and-play software. It has low-cost automation because companies have little budget today; zero-coding technology integration, to enable companies to sell directly online; and enable digitalisation of ledgers as most of these companies are not digitised. “With these three services, an experience travel company will be self-sustaining and have everything they need to be active online. Among the early adopters are grassroots travel companies as well as niche organisations in Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai,” says Nagaria.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), “Global tourism experienced a four per cent upturn in 2021, compared to 2020 (415 million versus 400 million). However, international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) were still 72 per cent below the pre-pandemic year of 2019… This follows on from 2020, the worst year on record for tourism, when international arrivals decreased by 73 per cent”. International travel, according to UNWTO, is unlikely to bounce back fully before 2024.

“Though domestic tourism is picking up, mostly as revenge travel, these small experience companies need urgent cash flow revival even before they start to think of profits. It will take at least three years to catch up with the revival. Covid has blown apart their supply chain, cash flow cycles, left their teams shrunk and their systems in total disarray,” says Nagaria.

As the fear of the pandemic’s third wave recedes, Nagaria expects a boost to these experience companies. Pricing is not the differentiator as people are looking for their kind of group or travel host. Experience companies are not involved in booking tickets or making hotel reservations, so they will need to put their stories out there through photographs and client reviews to tell potential customers what they are offering is unique. It is in bringing about this customer convergence that Logout.Studio is pushing—because there are too many travel stories that remain to be told.