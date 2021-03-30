Covid deaths rise three-fold in 3 months in Pimpri-Chinchwad

With Covid cases increasing four-fold in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad in March, the number of deaths has also shot up three-fold this month. However, PCMC health officials said the overall mortality rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad is less than that of the State and Pune district.

According to official data from the PCMC health department, as many as 51 COVID-19 patients had died in various hospitals, both civic as well as private hospitals, in the month of January. Similarly, in February, 48 COVID patients had succumbed. “However, in March, so far we have seen 189 deaths. These are mainly co-morbid patients or senior citizens. They also include those who sought delayed treatment, meaning those who got themselves admitted to hospitals after their condition had turned worse,” said PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve.

The health department, however, said though March has seen a major spike in deaths as well as positive cases, the numbers are much lower than that of last September, which had seen a record number of deaths. “In September last year, we had the highest number of around 450 deaths. Similarly, we had seen around 30,000 positive cases. Compared to the deaths in September last year, we have much lesser number of deaths,” said health officials.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, till March 29, had seen as many as 1,991 Covid-related deaths. The first death was reported in April last year. PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy said,”The mortality rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad is 1.47 per cent which is much lower than that state or Pune district’s. The state’s mortality rate is. 2.02, while the Pune district’s mortality rate is 1.88 per cent.”

Dr Salve said January and February months had both seen low deaths and small number of cases. “However, both in September and March, we have seen record number of cases and deaths. In March, cases continue to break previous records. For instance, in this month we had the highest positive cases of 1,800 initially which on a single day went up to 2,200 on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the Dr Salve said the jumbo hospital that was supposed to start today will take another couple of days to be operationalised. “We are tyring to start it…It may start in a day or two as we are getting everything in place,” he said.

Dr Salve also denied speculation that vaccination centres will soon start in residential societies. “We don’t have any such plans yet…We will start them only when we receive the guidelines from the government, ” he said when asked about PCMC’s reported plans to restart the vaccination cetnres.