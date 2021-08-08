Covid curbs eased in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities following protests, markets to remain open till 8 pm

Markets will remain open on all days until 8 pm and restaurants can provide dine-in service until 10 pm | Express file photo

After drawing much flak from traders and shop owners for imposing lockdown-like restrictions, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced considerable relaxations Sunday for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. Pawar, who chaired the weekly Covid-19 review meeting at the city’s Council Hall, announced that markets will remain open on all days until 8 pm and restaurants can provide dine-in service until 10 pm.

“We are giving some relaxations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. But I must state here that if the positivity rate crosses 7 per cent, all these will be rolled back,” he said. At present, Pune City has a weekly positivity rate of 3.3 per cent, while it is 3.5 per cent in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Rural areas in Pune will now have Level-3 restrictions instead of Level-4.

Pawar said the decisions were taken after thorough discussions with public representatives and administrative officers. “We have been seeing protests by various bodies in the last few days, some of them violating prevailing rules… we are not doing this (imposition of curbs) out of spite. It was also reported that the state government was neglecting Pune. There’s no truth in this. Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power we have been giving just attention to the city,” he said.

Relaxations for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

-Shops and business establishments can remain open on all days (except market holidays) till 8 pm, provided the owner and salespersons have taken both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

-Restaurants can remain open for dine-in at 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm on all days.

-All indoor and outdoor sports activity will be allowed except swimming and sports involving close contact.

-Malls can remain open till 8 pm. Members of the staff must have received both shots of the vaccine and should also be tested for Covid-19 every 15 days. Entry should be granted only to those who have received both doses of the vaccine.

-Gardens will remain open for the public at regular timings.

4 pm deadline for markets in Pune Rural jurisdiction

Pawar announced that shops falling under the Pune Rural jurisdiction can remain open until 4 pm on all days. Similarly, restaurants can provide dine-in facility at 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm.

“There were demands that relaxations should be given to rural areas as well at par with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. However, the positivity rate in rural areas is 5.5 – Ambegan has 6 per cent, Daund has 7.2 per cent, Purandar 6.1, Shirur 7.1. We will have to go slow and be cautious. Once the positivity climbs down, we may take appropriate decision,” said Pawar.

In Pune district, 65.24 lakh persons have been vaccinated so far and there are 8,972 active Covid cases at present.

Pawar said the state has a total of 4.55 lakh beds without oxygen support, of which 12.6 per cent is in Pune district. Of the 1.09 lakh oxygen-enabled beds in the state, 15.6 per cent is in Pune (17,191). The district also has 3,758 (11%) of the 34,127 ICU beds in the state and 1,887 (14%) of the state’s 13,472 ventilators.