Covid cases rise in Pimpri-Chinchwad, PCMC to hold urgent meeting today

Amid the surge of coronavirus cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the region may soon see stricter measures in place. The civic administration gave a hint of initiating the tough measures from Thursday and will hold a meeting today.

“We have registered a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. We are holding an urgent meeting today and we will release the measures to be taken to control the spread of the virus,” PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar told this paper today.

As per the PCMC health department,142 positive cases were registered on Tuesday. On February 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad had registered 69 positive cases, on February 2, there were 61 cases, on February 3, 76 cases were registered. The trend was more or less similar till February 10. “However, after that constantly there has been a spike in the cases,” said Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC Additional Chief.

Dr Salve said as many as 708 positive COVID cases are taking treatment while 1412 positive cases are in home isolation. “The total active cases are 2120,” he said. Till last week, there were less than 2000 active cases, he added.

Civic officials said they have also increased the testing as the cases have registered a spike.

The total number of positive cases registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad from March last year stands at 1,02,010. So far, 98,063 patients from PCMC limits have become Corona-free while 7776 from outside PCMC limits who were undergoing treatment in various civic and private hospitals have become Corona-free, civic officials said.

Though not a single COVID death was reported on Tuesday, Dr Salve said as so far registered 1827 death of its citizens due to COVID.

Activist Anna Rakshe said the civic body is also to be blamed for the rise in cases. “While citizens have become lax, PCMC too has become lax. I attended a wedding yesterday were only 10 per cent of the people were masks. I think people are taking things for granted. At the same time, we don’t get to hear PCMC taking strict action these days like it did during the peak Corona period,” she said.