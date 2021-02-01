Covid cases fall further, PMC says no containment zones in city till Feb 28

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend its decision of having no containment zones till the end of this month. (Express File)

With active Covid-19 cases in Pune continuing to decline despite no containment zones in the city for a month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend its decision of having no containment zones till the end of this month.

“The decision to have no containment zones is being extended till February 28,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The PMC has also allowed classroom teaching for students of Class V to Class XII in city schools. The civic body also recently opened 50 civic gardens for the public with restrictions on gathering.

Throughout the various phases of the pandemic last year, the civic administration had reviewed the Covid-19 situation every week and revised the list of containment zones based on the situation in particular areas.

Kumar clarified that if Covid-19 patients are found in any specific area, building or housing society then it would be declared as a micro containment zone.

The PMC further stated that all shops of commodities and services would be permitted as per the earlier directive. Various activities that have been given permission to resume services will continue to operate till further instructions.