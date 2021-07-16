Covid cases down but not falling consistently, current restrictions to continue: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, who held a meeting to review the Covid situation in the district, said that after taking inputs from health experts, it has been decided to continue with the restrictions, under which markets have to shut at 4 pm. (File photo)

The current Covid-related restrictions in Pune district will continue for some time although there has been some decline in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday. He said a decision in this regard was taken unanimously by elected representatives of political parties and administrative officers as, despite the Covid-19 curve plateauing, new infections have not been falling consistently.

Pawar, who held a meeting to review the Covid situation in the district, said that after taking inputs from health experts, it has been decided to continue with the restrictions, under which markets have to shut at 4 pm.

“All the MPs, MLAs and administrative officers who were present for today’s meeting have unanimously decided to continue with the present restrictions. Inputs from health experts were taken on this. We are in Level 3 as per the existing directives. The infection numbers have come down in recent months but they have not been falling consistently,” said Pawar.

He said he has been meeting delegations of industry bodies who are worried about the restrictions, and holding deliberations over the issues.

“Even the government is keen to restart the economy,” said Pawar, adding that opening up completely was not right at the moment. “When restrictions are eased, we are seeing huge crowds, in the markets and tourist spots. Our focus is to speed up vaccination so that the economy can be opened,” said Pawar.

Pawar, the district guardian minister, said health experts who are advising the state government are keen that home isolation of patients is avoided, especially those staying in small houses, where effective isolation is not possible.

He said the state government has urged business owners to get employees at factories and manufacturing units to get vaccinated. “They have responded positively,” said Pawar.

Talking about the issue of preparing a development plan for the 23 villages which were recently merged in PMC limits, Pawar said the state government has a right to take a call over who among PMC and PMRDA should prepare the development plan (DP). The ruling BJP in PMC has slammed the state’s decision to let PMRDA make the DP.

“I am not going to say anything about who should do it. Should it be done by the PMC or PMRDA? There’s disagreement over this. But whoever prepares the development plan, it should be done keeping in mind the next 50 to 100 years. The plan should be drawn up with thought and reservation for public places such as schools, graveyards, crematoriums and grounds… these should be marked,” said Pawar.

“The PMC has a right to pass the resolution (about the DP). But if they are using their rights in an unfair manner, there’s a state government to oversee the matter. The state government will finally decide what is to be done and if they are not happy, they can go to the High Court,” said Pawar.