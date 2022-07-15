Covid affected sleeping patterns of Indians: Survey

The survey received more than 32,000 responses from citizens across 322 districts of the country. 61% respondents were men while 39% respondents were women.

Covid-19 seems to be causing multiple long-term health issues in individuals even after recovery, with disrupted sleep coming being reported as a common issue by the people. New studies have now emerged that even after months or even a year after recovery from Covid, people might continue to face difficulty in getting a sound sleep regardless of whether they had a mild, moderate or severe infection. Taking cognisance of the issue, LocalCircles has conducted a survey to understand how many hours of uninterrupted sleep do citizens generally get at night.

It then sought to know if there had been any change in their sleep pattern in the last few years with Covid being prevalent. The survey received more than 32,000 responses from citizens across 322 districts of the country. 61% respondents were men while 39% respondents were women.