Covid-19 vaccines working against all variants of SARS-CoV2 virus: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

Covid vaccines are working against all variants of SARS-CoV2 virus at this point of time in preventing severe disease and death. However, in the future if there is a need, we may have to redesign our vaccines to adapt to new variants, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist with World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Sunday.

“This is just in a worst-case scenario where the virus recombines, mutates or changes in a way where it may lead to overcoming the immunity that we have with the vaccines today. In such a case, we may have to update our vaccines – along the lines of influenza vaccines every year. A committee from the WHO meets twice a year and picks the most widely circulating strains that should go into the influenza vaccine,” Dr Swaminathan said.

“We don’t know if that will be required for Covid-19 at this point of time, as our current vaccines are working against existing variants of concern. In future if we need to, we may have to change the composition of vaccines and we need to be prepared for that. Therefore, sequencing and surveillance are important,” the WHO chief scientist said while speaking as the chief guest at the Think Again Conclave lecture series organised as part of BITS, Pilani’s 40th edition of APOGEE, the institute’s annual technical extravaganza held from April 7-10.

Addressing a query on the future of Covid-19 and the new normal, Dr Swaminathan said that there is a possibility of the disease becoming endemic. “This does not mean that it becomes mild or disappears but it stays in the human population like other infections – influenza, respiratory viruses, malaria and tuberculosis. They kill a lot of people but we cannot expect to eradicate them. However, in this case we have good vaccines and with high vaccination coverage we can achieve a level of population immunity that can prevent most people from getting sick.

“There will be vulnerable people – particularly the elderly, those with underlying illnesses who will get sick when Covid-19 transmission is high and some may die. However, we have the tools – diagnostic tests, vaccines and drugs which must be started early to be effective. Continued surveillance is a must. There is more data emerging on aftereffects of Covid in terms of higher risk of cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease and diabetes and our health systems must be prepared to deal with that,” Dr Swaminathan said.

She also said that there could be periodic localised surges. However, the effort should always remain on reducing transmission by wearing masks and adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour especially in crowded and low-ventilated places, Dr Swaminathan said.

Asked about the learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Swaminathan said the knowledge gained on vaccine platforms can be used to make vaccines against TB and dengue. “What we have also learnt from Covid is that all countries were unprepared for the pandemic. We had underinvested in public health. Luckily, thanks to decades of investment that happened in research and development in mRNA, other platforms, we were able to deliver vaccines in 325 days – something which no one could have predicted. Investment in science pays off and every country needs to think about that,” Dr Swaminathan added.



The scientist further cautioned that non-communicable diseases are likely to be a bigger problem. Diabetes, hypertension, lung diseases are on the rise and efforts will have to be taken to address risk factors and deal with primary causes. Building back better would also entail working at a cycle that has wellness at its core and not just absence of disease, Dr Swaminathan said. She also appealed for a need to focus on education. “The pandemic has impacted young children who have been out of school for two years. They will need help and support to catch up on these two years which hopefully does not become a permanent difficulty in their future career path,” Dr Swaminathan said.

Leveraging the adoption of digital tools and technologies during the pandemic can help accelerate progress in both the health and education sectors, she added.