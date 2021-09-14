Covid-19 vaccine production will be sufficient for global adult population by January: IFPMA

The overall Covid-19 vaccine production will cross the 7.5 billion dose mark this month with vaccine manufacturers worldwide producing 1.5 billion doses per month, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) has said. Twelve billion vaccines will be produced by the end of 2021 and if there are no major bottlenecks, by June 2022, the total vaccine production is estimated to cross 24 billion and vaccine supplies will most likely outgrow global demand, IFPMA said.

By January 2022, there will be sufficient vaccines produced for every adult on every continent, Thomas Cueni, director general of IFPMA, told mediapersons.

IFPMA held a virtual press briefing recently with CEOs and top executives who are at the forefront of biopharmaceutical R&D for Covid-19. The theme of the briefing was Covid-19 response – innovation, manufacturing, and equitable access of vaccines, treatments and their supplies.

The successful vaccine manufacturing scale-up has been achieved thanks to a steady increase in production, supply chain, and voluntary tech transfer agreements with partners across the world.

Modelling by Airfinity, a science information and analytics company, indicates that even if vaccine advisory committees and governments in G7 countries vaccinate teenagers and adults and decide to give boosters to at-risk populations, there would still be over 1.2 billion doses available for redistribution in 2021 alone. This means that each month for the foreseeable future, over 200 million doses would be available for low- and lower-middle-income countries given there is effective planning.

Even in the face of the Delta variant, currently authorised vaccines show continued strong protection from infection and excellent effectiveness against hospitalisation and death. Still, for those people who do contract Covid-19 or are at-risk, treatments are an important and integral part of Covid-19 mitigation strategies, Cueni said.

Reducing the toll of the pandemic on lives and livelihoods requires equitable access to vaccines and country readiness for vaccination. Therapeutics are integral to Covid-19 mitigation strategies, but more testing and demand data is needed to ensure these can be rolled out equitably, the IFPMA said. The biopharmaceutical industry continues to call for dose sharing and renew its commitment to work with governments to support their efforts.