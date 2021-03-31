Covid-19 vaccination centres to be doubled in Pune district for third phase

A day ahead of the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive, Pune district health authorities on Wednesday said that they are planning to double the number of vaccination centres in the next few days. A supply of two lakh doses are expected by this evening for vaccinating those above 45, authorities added.

“We are also planning to step up the number of Covid vaccination centres from the present 318 to 600 within the next three to four days,” Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director, Health, Pune circle, said. Pune circle includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur.

Till date, Pune district has vaccinated eight lakh beneficiaries including health care workers, front line workers and senior citizens.In Satara, a total of 1.66 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated while Solapur has vaccinated a total of 1.54 lakh persons

“We need the same enthusiasm among the 45-plus age group as was shown by senior citizens,” Dr V K Paul, member of NITI Aayog (Health) had said during the weekly media conference on Tuesday. He appealed to citizens to follow the social distancing protocol and take the vaccine.

Meanwhile, at some hospitals in the city, efforts are being made to get more volunteers with the staff engaged in clinical work. Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble hospital said that they have made arrangements like setting up a pandal and waiting area. “We require more manpower support as our staff is engaged in clinical work,” he said.

Hospital authorities have also urged medical insurance firms to expedite clearance of claims. Delays in clearances is resulting in patients occupying the beds even after their recovery has been confirmed.

“This is an appeal to medical insurance firms to expedite the claim clearance process as even if the consulting doctor approves the discharge of a patient in the morning, it is only in the night that the patient can vacate the hospital bed,” Dr Sale said.