Covid-19 vaccination begins for Lonavala military station healthcare staff

All vaccinated beneficiaries will be given the second dose after 28 days and issued with certificates as per the existing policy.

Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Kasturi, a Lonavala-based naval hospital, launched Covid-19 vaccination programme for healthcare workers of Lonavala military station starting this week.

INHS Kasturi is a basic specialty hospital of Southern Naval Command colocated with INS Shivaji, providing health services to INS Shivaji and at the Lonavala air force station.

Around 55 healthcare workers, including support staff of the hospital and Lonavala military station, were prioritised as beneficiaries for vaccination in the first phase. All vaccinated beneficiaries will be given the second dose after 28 days and issued with certificates as per the existing policy.

The vaccination session was inaugurated by INS Shivaji Commanding Officer and Lonavala Station Commander Commodore Ravnish Seth, in presence of Surgeon Captain Athar Mohd, Commanding Officer of INHS Kasturi.

All beneficiaries were apprised of the safety and benefits of the vaccine and provided handouts on the same. The programme was tele-monitored by the tehisil health officer (Maval). The event was conducted adhering to social distancing norms and other Covid-19-related precautions.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Republic Day, a wreath-laying ceremony and a ceremonial parade were held at INS Shivaji. Commodore Seth laid a wreath at the INS Shivaji War Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs and, thereafter, reviewed the ceremonial parade.