COVID-19: Three more deaths in Pune, toll at five, total positive cases jump to 104

Three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the city on Sunday, taking the toll in Pune to five. With 21 persons testing positive for coronavirus between late on Saturday night and 6 pm on Sunday, the total number of positive cases has climbed up to 104 in Pune district.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Sunday visited Sassoon General Hospital after two deaths were reported there late on Saturday night and one at Aundh district hospital on Sunday.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon Hospital, said a 52-year-old man from Kasewadi in Bhawani Peth was admitted on April 3 with severe symptoms of breathlessness. His swab tested positive for COVID-19 the next day and he succumbed to the infection late on Saturday night.

Another case is of a 60-year-old woman from Laxminagar in Yerawada, who had tested negative for COVID-19 four days ago at Naidu Hospital and was subsequently discharged. However, she came in with a serious condition to Sassoon General Hospital, where, authorities said, she was brought dead to the hospital. Ram said her swab has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that these patients came with critical conditions and could not be saved.

According to district health authorities, another 69-year-old woman from Gultekdi had undergone a gall bladder operation at Adventist hospital in Pune on March 31. Since she had symptoms of breathlessness, her swab was sent for tests. Next day, she tested positive for the infection. The patient was shifted to Naidu Hospital, from where she was later sent to Aundh district hospital, where authorities said she passed away on Sunday morning. They added that state health authorities are yet to decide if it has to be counted as COVID-19 death.

So far, 104 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune district, including five deaths. “We will investigate whether COVID-19 was the cause of the death of the 69-year-old woman,” Ram said. Of the 104 cases, 84 are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas while 20 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas.

Of the 84 cases in the city, eight are from rural areas. Presently, 53 patients are admitted to various hospitals in the city, including 39 at Naidu Hospital, three at Jehangir hospital, two each at Noble and KEM hospital and one each at Bharati, Deenanath Mangeshkar, Pune Adventist, Sahyadri Specialty Hospital at Karve Road and Sahyadri Specialty Hospital at Nagar Road, Poona hospital and Aundh district hospital.

‘Stigma preventing people from getting tested’

Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases division at Indian Council of Medical Research told The Indian Express, “People feel that if their swab tests positive for COVID-19, they will be isolated for 14 days at the hospital and no one will come to meet them. The level of stigma is so high that those who are positive fear no one will interact with their family members.” He also ruled out community transmission, saying the public health approach to the present pandemic is social distancing.

