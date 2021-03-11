Covid-19 surge: Pune Municipal Corp helpline gets around 1000 distress calls every day

Citizens with symptoms related to Covid-19 are enquiring about the nearest testing centre of PMC, he said, adding the PMC has started 17 swab collection centres across the city. (Express File)

Owing to a surge in novel coronavirus cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is receiving at least a thousand calls in a day on its helpline from citizens seeking advice for Covid-19 patients in the city.

“The increase in the number of newly infected Covid19 patients is keeping the helpline number busy throughout the day with citizens seeking necessary help. We are receiving around 1,000 calls related to Covid19 treatment,” said an officer from the Disaster Management department of PMC.

Citizens with symptoms related to Covid-19 are enquiring about the nearest testing centre of PMC, he said, adding the PMC has started 17 swab collection centres across the city.

Those testing positive for the coronavirus infection want advice on treatment and are referred to the ward medical officer of their area, the officer added.

“Most citizens want to stay in home quarantine but it is the ward medical officer who takes a call based on the residence of the infected person,” the officer said.

There are a few patients who want admission in hospitals and are referred to the dedicated cell that looks after bed management for Covid19, he added.

There have been complaints of unavailability of beds in many private hospitals for Covid19 patients even as the civic administration has been claiming sufficient availability of beds in government and private hospitals. “There are beds in Naidu and other civic hospitals along with Sassoon hospital. It seems citizens prefer to get admitted in private hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to reopen a jumbo facility for Covid19 patients in the city at the College of Engineering ground. “The structure for the jumbo facility is ready. It would not take much time to restart the facility after the decision is taken on it in the Friday meeting,” civic health officer said.

On Wednesday, the PMC identified 1,352 newly infected patients at a daily positivity rate of 17.51 per cent. It has led to an increase in active cases to 7,719 in comparison to 1,383 patients a month ago. The PMC registered seven Covid-19 deaths Thursday taking the toll to 4,910 so far.