Covid-19 surge: No lockdown in Pune, existing curbs to be implemented strictly

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired the Covid-19 review meeting attended by public representatives, top bureaucrats and medical experts on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the district (File)

There will be no lockdown or additional restrictions in Pune district in view of the Covid-19 surge but the curbs already in place will be imposed strictly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday,

The COVID-19 infection has spread at a very fast rate in the district in the last few weeks, with approximately 7,000 new cases being detected per day. The positivity rate in the district is 24.7 per cent, which is up from 9 per cent in February 2021.

At a meeting attended by senior bureaucrats, elected representatives from the district Pawar directed the district collector to conduct another review meeting on April 1 and a decision regarding the additional restrictions will be taken depending on the situation.

The meeting also debated where additional restrictions should be put on operations of establishments such as restaurants and bars, public gardens, functional halls and amenities such as public toilets. It was also discussed if the schools and colleges that are to remain shut until March 31 should remain so for a few more weeks.

It was decided that the situation already in effect will continue until April 1.