Covid-19 surge: Aundh-Baner, Nagar Road-Vadgoansheri wards have highest micro-containment zones in Pune

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) puts up 'Restricted Entry' banners on the entrances of housing societies which have been marked containment zones. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre, File)

Over one-third of micro-containment zones of the total 268 in Pune are in Aundh-Baner and Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri wards with housing societies among the worst affected in the ongoing second wave of Covid-19.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had not declared any containment zones in January and February following a slowdown in the spread of Covid-19 cases. However, it decided to re-introduce the micro-containment strategy after a spike over the last two months. The PMC decided to decentralise the process of declaring micro-containment zones by giving powers to the ward offices, that can now decide according to the situation in any building, housing society or neighbourhood. The corporation has also decided any building with more than five active cases and housing societies or localities with a minimum of 20 active cases have to be declared as a micro-containment zone.

The civic body has been putting up notices at the entrance of houses that have Covid-19 patients with information including the number of patients in home-isolation and the period of their isolation so that no one enters the premises. Moreover, the PMC has also begun stamping home-isolation patients to ensure they are easily identified if they leave their homes.

As of now, the PMC has 268 micro-containment zones. On April 1, a total of 117 housing societies, 115 buildings and 36 localities were declared as micro-containment zones.

The maximum number of containment zones are in Aundh-Baner ward (56) including 42 housing societies and 14 buildings. Nagar Road–Vadgaon Sheri ward and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward have 40 each. In Nagar Road-Vadgaon Sheri, 23 housing societies, 12 buildings and 5 localities have been declared as micro-containment zones while in Hadapsar Mundhwa 30 buildings, seven housing societies and three localities have been declared micro-containment zones.

The Sinhagad road ward has 18 micro-containment zones with 17 of them buildings and one a housing society. The least number of micro-containment zones are in the area that were among the worst affected during the first wave of Covid-19. The Yerawada-Kalad-Dhanori area has only one housing society as a micro-containment zone while Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Dhole Patil road ward offices have six micro-containment zones each. The micro-containment zones in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada area include five localities and a building while the Dhole Patil road ward office has three buildings and housing societies each declared as micro-containment zones.