Covid-19: Two more Pune cops test positive

As per the figures available till Monday night, 11 police officers and 38 police constables with Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19. As per the figures available till Monday night, 11 police officers and 38 police constables with Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Pune Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. They are among the 14 persons who were quarantined and tested as they were contacts of a police constable and his wife, who had tested positive three days ago.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham confirmed that two personnel from Pune City Police have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of cops in the city who have contracted the virus to three. All three police personnel and the constable’s wife are under treatment.

Orders have already been issued to conduct regular check-ups of police officials to screen for possible symptoms of the disease, said Venkatesham. All police personnel are being provided adequate safety gear including face shields, masks, gloves and sanitiser. A separate set of guidelines has been issued for personal safety, including precautions to be taken after going home, said an officer. A team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Virendra Mishra has been assigned to monitor health issues of on-duty police officers and personnel.

As per the figures available till Monday night, 11 police officers and 38 police constables with Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd