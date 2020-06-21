Pune: Civic officials asked to note down visitors’ info

Ten civic staffers have succumbed to the virus till now, while over 100 have been infected. (File) Ten civic staffers have succumbed to the virus till now, while over 100 have been infected. (File)

With several civic staff and corporators getting infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all civic departments to keep meticulous accounts of every person who visits their office.

“Considering the spread of infection in the city, civic officers should note down the information of all the visitors in a register. The information should include name, address and mobile number, along with the in and out time of the visitor. It is necessary for all civic offices to ensure that the visitors are registered,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.



