Covid-19 positivity rate drops, doubling rate increases in Pune

The slowdown of the novel coronavirus infection in Pune has led the overall positivity rate to drop from 22 per cent, when the pandemic was at its peak, to 18.42 per cent, according to data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The daily positivity rate has been between 5 to 7 per cent in the last few days.

The PMC released the status of Covid-19 in the city till February 6.

The doubling rate of infection across the city has also increased, with Dhole-Patil road ward office area, once one of the worst affected areas in the city, estimated to take 1,324 days for cases to double. It is followed by Wanawadi ward office area with 1,250 days and Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office with 1,160 days. The average doubling rate in the city is 790.63 days.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is also inching towards 97 per cent. For the first time in the last 10 months, no Covid-19 deaths were reported in the city on Saturday. The mortality rate due to the viral infection has come down to 2.47 per cent, with a total of 4,775 succumbing to the viral infection.

The active cases reduced to 1,407, with patients making a recovery exceeding those getting infected. There are 518 patients hospitalised for treatment in city hospitals, while 889 are in home isolation. Apart from the infected patients, 695 who came from abroad are in institutional quarantine as per protocol.

